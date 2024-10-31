ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu, Eno launch 18-storey tower to boost Lagos-Akwa Ibom economic ties

Segun Adeyemi

Located strategically in the heart of Lagos, Ibom Towers will provide upscale living options and generate revenue through property leases and tourism, boosting the GDPs of both states.

L-R: Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. [Facebook]
L-R: Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Gov Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The launch, conducted by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, drew prominent dignitaries, including former Akwa Ibom Governors Udom Emmanuel and Obong Victor Attah.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom lauded the partnership as a significant stride towards financial stability, noting that the tower is projected to drive revenue and job creation.

“This project will challenge us, but true leaders must look to the future,” Governor Eno remarked. “Ibom Towers is not only a symbol of economic unity but also a demonstration of how forward-looking investments can shape our state’s and our nation’s prosperity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted that the collaboration between Akwa Ibom and Lagos showcases the strength of bipartisanship, uniting leaders beyond political lines.

READ ALSO: Governor Sanwo-Olu unveils Lagos Revenue Portal to simplify tax payments

Located strategically in the heart of Lagos, Ibom Towers will provide upscale living options and generate revenue through property leases and tourism, boosting the GDPs of both states.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed enthusiasm, positioning Lagos as Nigeria’s commercial centre and seeing the project as an extension of this role.

“This partnership deepens our relationship with Akwa Ibom. Who knows, maybe I’ll invest in an oil well there,” he joked, signalling optimism in the joint initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), Imo-Abasi Jacob, elaborated on the project’s potential, describing it as a hub for urban professionals.

READ ALSO: Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago - Sanwo-Olu tells new US envoy

“Ibom Towers will feature luxury apartments, gyms, pools, and smart technology, offering a dual benefit as both a premier residential space and a source of economic growth,” Jacob shared.

Adding to the sentiment, the Oba of Oniru, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, voiced his support, celebrating the collaborative effort as a legacy of Lagos-Akwa Ibom relations.

Traditional leaders, including Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, President General of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, also praised the initiative for enhancing Akwa Ibom’s international standing and providing hands-on experience for young engineers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Governor Attah expressed his pride, seeing Ibom Towers as the fruition of a longstanding vision for Akwa Ibom’s real estate prominence.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu, Eno launch 18-storey tower to boost Lagos-Akwa Ibom economic ties

Sanwo-Olu, Eno launch 18-storey tower to boost Lagos-Akwa Ibom economic ties

Court dismisses suit against Tinubu over appointment of Ebie as NDDC Chairman

Court dismisses suit against Tinubu over appointment of Ebie as NDDC Chairman

Nigerians urge FG to adjust economic policies to reflect current realities

Nigerians urge FG to adjust economic policies to reflect current realities

Outrage as Ekiti lawmakers plan Canadian retreat despite nationwide hardship

Outrage as Ekiti lawmakers plan Canadian retreat despite nationwide hardship

10 dead, 7 injured in tragic Ibadan building collapse

10 dead, 7 injured in tragic Ibadan building collapse

Abuja fuel prices rise to ₦1,100 -₦1,200 as motorists protest amid scarcity

Abuja fuel prices rise to ₦1,100 -₦1,200 as motorists protest amid scarcity

Here's how to access the free EKEDC 2.0 meter upgrade

Here's how to access the free EKEDC 2.0 meter upgrade

VIDEO: Senator want firearms legalised for Nigerians amid rising insecurity

VIDEO: Senator want firearms legalised for Nigerians amid rising insecurity

TCN restores power Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States after weeks of blackout

TCN restores power Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States after weeks of blackout

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Old naira notes

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December