Sanwo-Olu, Eno launch 18-storey tower to boost Lagos-Akwa Ibom economic ties

The launch, conducted by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, drew prominent dignitaries, including former Akwa Ibom Governors Udom Emmanuel and Obong Victor Attah.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom lauded the partnership as a significant stride towards financial stability, noting that the tower is projected to drive revenue and job creation.

“This project will challenge us, but true leaders must look to the future,” Governor Eno remarked. “Ibom Towers is not only a symbol of economic unity but also a demonstration of how forward-looking investments can shape our state’s and our nation’s prosperity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He highlighted that the collaboration between Akwa Ibom and Lagos showcases the strength of bipartisanship, uniting leaders beyond political lines.

Located strategically in the heart of Lagos, Ibom Towers will provide upscale living options and generate revenue through property leases and tourism, boosting the GDPs of both states.

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed enthusiasm, positioning Lagos as Nigeria’s commercial centre and seeing the project as an extension of this role.

“This partnership deepens our relationship with Akwa Ibom. Who knows, maybe I’ll invest in an oil well there,” he joked, signalling optimism in the joint initiative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation (AKICORP), Imo-Abasi Jacob, elaborated on the project’s potential, describing it as a hub for urban professionals.

“Ibom Towers will feature luxury apartments, gyms, pools, and smart technology, offering a dual benefit as both a premier residential space and a source of economic growth,” Jacob shared.

Adding to the sentiment, the Oba of Oniru, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal, voiced his support, celebrating the collaborative effort as a legacy of Lagos-Akwa Ibom relations.

Traditional leaders, including Ntenyin Solomon Etuk, President General of the Akwa Ibom State Traditional Rulers Council, also praised the initiative for enhancing Akwa Ibom’s international standing and providing hands-on experience for young engineers.

ADVERTISEMENT