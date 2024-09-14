ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago - Sanwo-Olu tells new US envoy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos played a critical role in advancing the economic potential of Nigeria and the U.S.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills. [X:@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the newly-appointed U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills. [X:@jidesanwoolu]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu said that the ties would result in transformative development.

He gave the assurance when the ambassador paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday.

Our hope is that during your tenure, we will be able to deepen ties, we will actually improve upon it and create a very deep business economy, culture and relationship,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said that the state government was committed to improving security and safety.

He added that the administration was determined to make Lagos State more favourable for trade and investment.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was important to build on partnerships.

“Let me welcome you formally to Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the country.

“Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, all wrapped up in one. We will liken Washington to Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for the kind words you used to describe our city. It is an honour that your very first official trip from Abuja is to Lagos.

“Lagos has a whole lot of attachment to the United States,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos played a critical role in advancing the economic potential of Nigeria and the U.S.

Earlier, Mill said that he chose to come to Lagos first because ‘Lagos State matters’.

He expressed hope for a more transformative relationship.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edo INEC REC is my cousin, you can't intimidate him - Wike tells Obaseki's PDP

Edo INEC REC is my cousin, you can't intimidate him - Wike tells Obaseki's PDP

Everybody in PDP nominated people to Tinubu for appointment - Wike

Everybody in PDP nominated people to Tinubu for appointment - Wike

PDP demands redeployment of police commissioner, INEC REC ahead of Edo election

PDP demands redeployment of police commissioner, INEC REC ahead of Edo election

Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago - Sanwo-Olu tells new US envoy

Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago - Sanwo-Olu tells new US envoy

Insecurity will end soon, NSA assures Nigerians

Insecurity will end soon, NSA assures Nigerians

Labour Party to boycott council elections in Anambra East

Labour Party to boycott council elections in Anambra East

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

Houses, farmland destroyed as flood wreaks havoc in Ebonyi community

Lifting of petrol from Dangote Refinery begins Sunday, NNPC sole buyer - FG

Lifting of petrol from Dangote Refinery begins Sunday, NNPC sole buyer - FG

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

The worst yet to come - Presidential candidate says fuel prices will keep rising

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aviation minister inspects infrastructure upgrade at Lagos airport [NAN ]

Aviation minister inspects infrastructure upgrade at Lagos airport

The suspects are being remanded in a correctional facility, pending trial [MAPOLY]

We’ve started receiving bank alerts for our students’ loans - MAPOLY Rector

Vice President Kashim Shettima paid a condolence visit to Ningi Emirate in Bauchi State over the demise of the late Emir of Ningi [Presidency]

Shettima calls for stronger ties between FG, traditional institutions

FG grants UTM offshore licence for 2.8m tonnes floating LNG facility [Oil&GasFreeZone]

FG approves offshore licence for 2.8m tonnes floating LNG plant