Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago - Sanwo-Olu tells new US envoy

Sanwo-Olu said that the ties would result in transformative development.

He gave the assurance when the ambassador paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Friday.

“Our hope is that during your tenure, we will be able to deepen ties, we will actually improve upon it and create a very deep business economy, culture and relationship,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said that the state government was committed to improving security and safety.

He added that the administration was determined to make Lagos State more favourable for trade and investment.

Sanwo-Olu said that it was important to build on partnerships.

“Let me welcome you formally to Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the country.

“Lagos is like New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, all wrapped up in one. We will liken Washington to Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Thank you for the kind words you used to describe our city. It is an honour that your very first official trip from Abuja is to Lagos.

“Lagos has a whole lot of attachment to the United States,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that Lagos played a critical role in advancing the economic potential of Nigeria and the U.S.

Earlier, Mill said that he chose to come to Lagos first because ‘Lagos State matters’.