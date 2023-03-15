ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu donates ₦100m to traders at Akere Market after fire incident

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday and pledged to support the traders in assuaging their loss.

L-R: APC House of Reps-elect, Ajeromi Ifelodun constituency, Mr Paul Kalejaiye; Market EXCO, Mr Nwokeoma Okey; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Mr Fatai Ayoola; Chairman of Akere Auto Spare Part Market, Mr Izuchukwu Uba and the council Vice-Chairman, Mr Lucky Uduikhue, during the presentation of cheque and launching to rebuild Akere Auto Spare Parts Market at Olodi-Apapa, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
L-R: APC House of Reps-elect, Ajeromi Ifelodun constituency, Mr Paul Kalejaiye; Market EXCO, Mr Nwokeoma Okey; Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government, Mr Fatai Ayoola; Chairman of Akere Auto Spare Part Market, Mr Izuchukwu Uba and the council Vice-Chairman, Mr Lucky Uduikhue, during the presentation of cheque and launching to rebuild Akere Auto Spare Parts Market at Olodi-Apapa, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Sanwo-Olu, who visited the burnt site, also laid the foundation for a new market, of a storey building.

Recall that inferno gutted Akere Auto Spare Parts Market, Olodi Apapa, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday, destroying goods and properties worth millions of Naira.

The governor visited the scene of the incident on Wednesday and pledged to support the traders in assuaging their loss.

He said that the efforts were to help alleviate the plight of the traders who lost goods and cash to the fire.

”A week or less ago, we promised to come back here to give immediate support to the people who were affected by the unfortunate incident. This isn’t politics, it’s just a coincidence that it is a political season.

”I’m happy to be here to lay the foundation for the new market building. Now it’s a storey building, and the small compensation that will alleviate the suffering and loss of our traders here.

”It’s for us to make a clear stand that we are not about the ethnic or religious division, we are a government that is people-centred and working to make things better for them, no matter what party or where they come from.

”As long as they are law abiding, keep to laws guiding the environment and respect the heritage of where they do business, they will always be accommodated.

”This will also send a clear message to people who want to divide us that we won’t let a little number disunite a large number of people, we won’t give them a space in Lagos and in our government,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Chairman, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LCDA, Mr Fatai Ayoola, thanked the governor for keeping to his promise of helping the people.

Ayoola promised that they would reciprocate his good gestures by voting for him on Saturday.

He said that true to Sanwo-Olu’s word, the governor came to Akere market to compensate the traders for their loss and also lay the foundation for a new market.

”We assure you that in Ajegunle, we will all within the ambit of the law to canvass for you because you have done so much for us.

“You rebuilt the Ibafon and Mba-Cardoso roads, and you also gave us a new stadium called the Maracana Stadium for our youths.

”We are grateful and we would forever remain grateful for your stewardship and leadership that you have shown to the true people of Ajegunle,” he said.

In his response, the Chairman of Akere Auto Spare Parts Market, Mr Izuchukwu Uba, thanked Sanwo-Olu for his gesture, promising that the traders’ votes would be for the governor.

”All of us here must come out and vote for our Excellency full time. We believe in you now fully, because before they were trying to confuse us, but now we know what you can do for us,” Uba said.

