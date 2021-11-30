RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu's Government dismisses #EndSARS panel's claim of Lekki massacre as 'assumption'

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The government has disagreed with the panel it set up that a massacre happened at the toll gate.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu [LASG]

A white paper of the report of a judicial panel that investigated last year's shooting of peaceful protesters in Lagos State has dismissed conclusions that a massacre took place.

Recommended articles

Security forces attacked the protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020 in an aggressive attempt to dismantle the symbolic stronghold of historic demonstrations against police brutality.

Eyewitnesses reported numerous fatalities from the night, but the government has run an aggressive counter-campaign insisting no one was killed by security agents.

A judicial panel of inquiry set up days after the shooting finally submitted its report on November 15, 2021, confirming the claims of eyewitnesses that a massacre happened.

The panel established that at least nine protesters were killed, with four others missing presumed dead.

But a four-member white paper panel of state officials, set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejected the panel's conclusion that those people were killed by security forces as 'assumptions and speculations'.

Of the 32 recommendations made by the panel, the government accepted only 11 as presented, six with modifications, and rejected one.

14 other recommendations that fall outside Lagos State government's powers are to be forwarded to the Federal Government.

The white paper was released late on Tuesday, November 30, hours after the governor made a rallying cry for closure of the crisis that rocked the state last year.

The governor said he plans to lead a 'walk of peace' in December, inviting youths to join him to put the crisis to bed.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu's Government dismisses #EndSARS panel's claim of Lekki massacre as 'assumption'

Sanwo-Olu's Government dismisses #EndSARS panel's claim of Lekki massacre as 'assumption'

Fani-Kayode has another 'friendly chat' with EFCC for nearly 10 hours

Fani-Kayode has another 'friendly chat' with EFCC for nearly 10 hours

Buhari unhappy with beheading of 2 policemen in southeast

Buhari unhappy with beheading of 2 policemen in southeast

Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims, recover 3 AK-47 rifles in Zamfara

Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims, recover 3 AK-47 rifles in Zamfara

NEC endorses Finance Bill 2022

NEC endorses Finance Bill 2022

Court declares banishment of deposed Emir Sanusi unlawful

Court declares banishment of deposed Emir Sanusi unlawful

Governor Matawalle presents 160 billion 2022 budget for Zamfara

Governor Matawalle presents 160 billion 2022 budget for Zamfara

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Buhari not responsible for Nigeria's security mess - Omo-Agege

Buhari not responsible for Nigeria's security mess - Omo-Agege

Trending

Nigerians among 75 migrants who drowned in Libya trying to reach Europe

Hundreds of migrants have died this year trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean (image used for illustration) [ANSA/Italian Navy]

Lai Mohammed calls judicial panel report of Lekki massacre 'tales by moonlight'

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Reps block bill that would allow Nigerians sue government for failure

Members of the House of Representatives [NASS]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)