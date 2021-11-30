Sanwo-Olu's Government dismisses #EndSARS panel's claim of Lekki massacre as 'assumption'

Security forces attacked the protesters at the Lekki toll gate on October 20, 2020 in an aggressive attempt to dismantle the symbolic stronghold of historic demonstrations against police brutality.

Eyewitnesses reported numerous fatalities from the night, but the government has run an aggressive counter-campaign insisting no one was killed by security agents.

A judicial panel of inquiry set up days after the shooting finally submitted its report on November 15, 2021, confirming the claims of eyewitnesses that a massacre happened.

The panel established that at least nine protesters were killed, with four others missing presumed dead.

But a four-member white paper panel of state officials, set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rejected the panel's conclusion that those people were killed by security forces as 'assumptions and speculations'.

Of the 32 recommendations made by the panel, the government accepted only 11 as presented, six with modifications, and rejected one.

14 other recommendations that fall outside Lagos State government's powers are to be forwarded to the Federal Government.

The white paper was released late on Tuesday, November 30, hours after the governor made a rallying cry for closure of the crisis that rocked the state last year.