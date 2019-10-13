Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has declared a state of emergency on bad roads in the state.

The governor is said to have ordered massive construction on dilapidated highways and carriages within the state starting from Monday, October 14, 2019.

This was announced in a statement on Sunday, October 13, 2019, by Jubril Gawat, the governor's Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media.

Gawat said Sanwo-Olu has met with contractors and they have been asked to mobilise to their respective sites without delay.

The statement reads, “Governor Sanwo-Olu this evening declared a state of emergency on various dilapidated highways and carriages within the State.. orders massive construction on critical roads starting tomorrow Monday, 14th October 2019 as he met with contractors today.

“This afternoon, we have just concluded meeting with various reputable construction companies and all of them have been given the brief to immediately commence major construction work in various parts of the State.

“The exercise will begin tomorrow with palliative work on the selected roads, which are both on the Island and Mainland divisions of the State.

“The contractors have been given the mandate to start mobilising to their respective sites without further delay. Their activities must first give our people an immediate relief on the affected roads.

“To complement the major construction work on the highway, Governor @jidesanwoolu said @LSPWC_Official would be carrying out repairs of 116 inner roads across the State, in addition to over 200 roads already rehabilitated by the Corporation in the last 3 months”.

In August, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly ad hoc Committee on Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC), Setonji David said that the conditions of some roads in Lagos have become major cause of concern for the committee.

He vowed that the committee would not rest on its oars until Lagos roads are maintained.