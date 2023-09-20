Sanwo-Olu congratulates Remi Tinubu at 63

The former First Lady of Lagos State and now First Lady of Nigeria clocks 63 on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, described her as a passionate and kind-hearted leader, who had impacted many lives positively all through her journey in public life.

He described the former three-term member of the Senate as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist and a voice of the voiceless.

"On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Government and the people of Lagos State, leaders and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

"Sen. Oluremi Tinubu deserves to be celebrated, especially on her birthday, given the quality service she has rendered to our dear state and to Nigeria in different capacities, both in private and public service.

"Over the years, our Amazon, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has etched her name in gold, as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist, a voice of the voiceless, kindhearted Lagos State First Lady,” the governor said.

According to him, Tinubu has etched her name in gold, as a performing Distinguished Senator and now the wife of the President, working and supporting the President with her Renewed Hope Initiative.

He said that Tinubu had played critical roles in the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria, thereby setting examples for other women in leadership and governance.

”Since Asiwaju Bola Tinubu became President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, as First Lady, has impacted many lives positively, through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative, which has brought succour and relief to many families.

”She is a good ambassador of Lagos State and we are proud of her achievements at the state and national levels.