ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Remi Tinubu at 63

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Governor described the President's wife as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist and a voice of the voiceless.

Remi Tinubu, [TheCable]
Remi Tinubu, [TheCable]

Recommended articles

The former First Lady of Lagos State and now First Lady of Nigeria clocks 63 on Thursday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday, described her as a passionate and kind-hearted leader, who had impacted many lives positively all through her journey in public life.

He described the former three-term member of the Senate as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist and a voice of the voiceless.

ADVERTISEMENT

"On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Government and the people of Lagos State, leaders and members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I heartily congratulate Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 63rd birthday.

"Sen. Oluremi Tinubu deserves to be celebrated, especially on her birthday, given the quality service she has rendered to our dear state and to Nigeria in different capacities, both in private and public service.

"Over the years, our Amazon, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has etched her name in gold, as an advocate of social justice, a philanthropist, a voice of the voiceless, kindhearted Lagos State First Lady,” the governor said.

According to him, Tinubu has etched her name in gold, as a performing Distinguished Senator and now the wife of the President, working and supporting the President with her Renewed Hope Initiative.

He said that Tinubu had played critical roles in the growth and development of Lagos State and Nigeria, thereby setting examples for other women in leadership and governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Since Asiwaju Bola Tinubu became President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, as First Lady, has impacted many lives positively, through her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative, which has brought succour and relief to many families.

”She is a good ambassador of Lagos State and we are proud of her achievements at the state and national levels.

"On this 63rd birthday of Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, I pray for continued God’s guidance and good health for her. God will give her the strength to render more service to humanity, Lagos, and our dear country, Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abuja light rail project to be delivered in May 2024 – Shettima

Abuja light rail project to be delivered in May 2024 – Shettima

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Remi Tinubu at 63

Sanwo-Olu congratulates Remi Tinubu at 63

Ondo Assembly begins impeachment process against Akeredolu’s deputy

Ondo Assembly begins impeachment process against Akeredolu’s deputy

Lalong allays fears of indefinite strike by labour union

Lalong allays fears of indefinite strike by labour union

NDE sponsors 20 Nasarawa youths under transformation training scheme

NDE sponsors 20 Nasarawa youths under transformation training scheme

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

President Kagame announces 4th term candidacy ahead of Rwandan elections

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

Medic West Africa to revitalise medical industrialisation in Nigeria's healthcare sector

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

75 die in road crashes in 8 months in Lagos - FRSC

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

BREAKING: Kano tribunal sacks Gov Yusuf, declares APC winner

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police

President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu blames Buhari, Jonathan for farmers/herders crisis