Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the planned reopening of places of worship in Lagos State.

The governor had announced two weeks ago that mosques are allowed to reopen on June 19, 2020, while churches are allowed to reopen on June 21.

The decision was one in a list of measures relaxed after the state had been on lockdown from late March until early May to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

However, the governor announced again on Tuesday, June 16 that the reopening plan for places of worship has been suspended due to the rising number of new cases recorded in the state.

Lagos is the epicentre of the highly infectious disease in Nigeria with 7,319 cases, 43.9% of the country's total of 16,658.

Details later.