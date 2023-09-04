Sanwo-Olu boasts that Tinubu will inaugurate Lagos Light Rail Red Line soon

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure during his ride as the first passenger on the Blue Line of the Light Rail in Marina, on Monday.

"The red line is about 95%, 96% completion, and if it doesn't get to 100%, we will not commission it.

"We are certain that before the end of the year, we will commission the red line.

"In the first week of October, we will start commissioning the bridges along the red line corridors, such as Ikeja along, Yaba, Ebute-Metta, Muhin, Ayoola Coker, among others.

"The bridges constructed are to enable vehicular movement without affecting the rail movement.

"We will also start commissioning the stations along the red line corridors from Oyingbo, Yaba, Mushin, Ikeja, Agege, Iju, and so on," Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that the red line would begin operation after being commissioned by the president before the end of 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Abimbola Akinajo, had said that the Red Line rail project is a 37-kilometre North-South rail route.

Akinajo said that the red line was proposed to run from Agbado to Marina, with 13 stations at Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, MMIA International, MMIA Domestic, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, Ebute meta, Iddo, Ebute Ero and Marina.

She said that the project, upon completion, would complement the Traffic and Transportation pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, thereby reducing traffic gridlock.