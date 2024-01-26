Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Sanwo-Olu made this known during a presentation of the administration’s achievements in the West of Lagos at the Lagos West Senatorial District People’s Town Hall Meeting.

The governor also announced that his administration is planning to kick-start the construction of a new airport in Lekki.

He explained that the state has been nursing the idea of having its airport for many months.

“Over the last five months, the Deputy Governor and I have been working to put a concise plan together for the establishment of an airline, but we did not make the plan open because of the need to get adequate knowledge about the operational procedures of airlines.

“The business plan is viable and there is no issue about financing. The conversation has gone to an advanced stage but we need to get the proper information on operations before we go ahead to implement the plan,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor further disclosed that the construction of the long-awaited Third Mainland Bridge would begin by the end of March or April.

“We’ve done extensive work on the bridge but we are at the crossroads of where to get real financing, for that kind of project we need to be very creative, but thank God that we have reached the last point of the construction.

“Our commitment is that within this first quarter, meaning that by the end of March or April, we should break grounds to start the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

“It is going to be built in phases; phase one will be from the junction at Abraham Adesanya to the Waterfront that we have at Badore,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the construction of the building would cause a bit of discomfort, he, however, assured that his government would compensate anyone whose property is disturbed by the construction of the bridge.