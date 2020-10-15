In a short video shared on Twitter by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, the governor gave the names of the four officers as, Bagou Michael, Ekpoudom Etop, Nnamdi Madura, and Akinyemi Benson.

In a video that recently went viral, one of the officers was seen dragging one of the ENDSARS protesters across the road to their station as others joined him in assaulting the lady.

Sanwo-Olu also condemned the attack on protesters at Alausa on Thursday, saying the Lagos State Government knows nothing about it.

He also disclosed that the request of the youths to release arrested protesters has been fulfilled.

The governor also promised to get any protesters arrested by the police out immediately.

For over a week, Nigerian youths have been protesting and demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

However, despite the dissolution of SARS by the IGP, the nationwide protests have intensified.