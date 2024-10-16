ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu announces ₦85,000 minimum wage for workers in Lagos

Nurudeen Shotayo

Sanwo-Olu said he would love to increase the minimum wage for Lagos workers to ₦100,000 in January 2025, if everything goes according to plan.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Governor disclosed this during an interview on Channels Television's Politics Tonight, themed “One-On-One with Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

Sanwo-Olu spoke on several issues, including transportation, road projects and measures being taken to provide relief for the residents amid the prevalent hunger and hardship in Nigeria.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu signed the new ₦70,000 minimum wage bill into law in July, ending months of disagreements and negotiations between representatives of government, labour unions and the organised private sector.

Meanwhile, the Governor said the state is not paying the ₦85,000 to outshine its peers but because that's what it's capable of doing.

“You mentioned minimum wage and what I need to throw in for my people. I’m glad to let you know that the minimum wage for Lagos, which we’ve discussed with our union, is 85,000 today.

“It is not a competition, so I am not going to say we are paying more than some other people, it is a function of affordability and it is a function of capacity, but we know too well that when people live in Lagos, Lagos has a premium in terms of even the cost of living, we are fully aware,Sanwo-Olu said.

He also disclosed that Lagos had earlier in the year increased workers' salary, adding his wish is be able to increase the minimum wage to ₦100,000 in January 2025.

“We actually increased salaries earlier in the year and deserving so for our staff and we will continue to do that.

“I would like to come back to you in January to say I have been able to increase the minimum wage of Lagos to N100,000 not because I want to make anybody look bad, it is really because I want my people to have a living wage, I want them to really be able to know that government is working for them,” he said.

Details soon....

