Sanwo-Olu announces 50% fare reduction on Lagos buses
Sanwo-Olu says his administration is working to roll out other palliatives to lessen the sufferings of Lagosians.
Recommended articles
Governor Sanwo-Olu announced the development while speaking at a press briefing on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Lagos House, Ikeja.
According to him, the 50% slash in transportation costs will take effect from Wednesday, August 2, 2023.
He said his administration is also working to roll out other palliatives to lessen the sufferings occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy in May.
Sanwo-Olu promised to distribute foodstuffs to the vulnerable in the state through various stakeholders such as community development associations, religious groups, traditional rulers, local government authorities and civil society groups.
He maintained that the distribution of palliatives "would continue for a while until when we see how far we could go with some of these interventions."
The governor also explained that modalities have been put in place by the informal transportation sector, especially the yellow buses, to slash their charges by 25%.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng