Sanwo-Olu administration says Lagosians have no reason to protest

Salu-Hundeyin said this on Tuesday in Ikeja, during the SSG’s meeting with the Secretaries of the Local Governments (SLGs). She said that owing to the outstanding deliveries by the state government, there should not be any reason for protest to arise.

“It is a legitimate right for citizens to protest, as there is nothing wrong in it, but people should be weary that it does not turn violent and destructive.

“Lagos State has done so much for its citizens that nobody in the state should stand up and say they are going to break anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sincerely, and I mean it; it is not because I am the Secretary of the State Government; I speak from my heart and God knows; there is no reason for anybody to cause any protests or riots or violence in Lagos State.

“For the nascent peace we are enjoying in Nigeria now, the development that we are seeing; particularly in Lagos State; we do not want anything to tamper with all that Lagos State is enjoying.

"This is a state that before the Federal Government agreed to pay ₦70,000 minimum wage, Lagos State has been doing the same ₦70,000.

“Lagos is the only state that is not owing pensioners a kobo, if you retire today, you begin to get your pension immediately. Lagos State Government is doing so much,” she said.

Salu-Hundeyin said the state government had done a lot in different aspects of the economy, including the Ilera Eko Medical Insurance Scheme; building a medical university; enhancing transportation; and engaging youths, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the meeting with the SLGs was to share and compare notes, and cascade development from from the state and down to the community level.

“We just try to compare notes and be sure that whatever Mr Governor is doing under the THEMES+ Developmental Agenda is getting to the grassroots, and they will always give me feedback. If there are loopholes that we need to work on, we do that.

“The secretaries are a bit worried, they are concerned, we discussed the protest as parents, not that anybody wants to bring out a stick to beat anybody, but as parents, what can we do if these are their grievances?

“Where is the government failing? We should also look at ourselves, look inward as government. If truly our people are saying this is what we are not happy about, government should look at this, and that’s why we are here,” the SSG stated.

The Chairman of Scribe 57, Akeem Dauda, said the planned protest was uncalled for and unnecessary in Lagos, based on the works of the state government. Dauda said the secretaries had resolved to engage the youth in their local governments on the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have resolved that we will go back home, talk to our children, talk to our brothers, for them to also look at it from another angle, another perspective,” he noted.