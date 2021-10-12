Sanusi scolds Kaduna government official who called him 'former Emir'

It was Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, who was Chief of Staff at the time of the event, who introduced Sanusi to the audience as "the former Emir of Kano."

And Sanusi, who apparently knew that a reshuffle in Governor El-Rufai's cabinet was imminent, didn't like how he was addressed.

"When I listened to the Chief of Staff....I will call him former Chief of Staff...you will understand why I call you 'former' later....Next time don't call me 'former Emir.' There is nothing like that," Sanusi said curtly.

Aminu Ado Bayero replaced Sanusi as Emir of Kano.

Abdullahi was one of a number of Kaduna political appointees redeployed on Monday, October 11, 2021, in a major cabinet reshuffle. He was redeployed to the planning and budget commission.

Jaafaru Sani, Thomas Gyang, Halima Lawal, Ibrahim Hussaini, Shehu Usman Muhammad, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, Kabir Mato and Idris Nyam were assigned to the ministries of environment, works, education, agriculture, local government, business, innovation and sports respectively.