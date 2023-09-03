ADVERTISEMENT
Sani orders security agencies to hunt down perpetrators of Kaduna mosque killing

News Agency Of Nigeria

Bandits had earlier in the month attacked a Mosque while worshippers were praying and killed five persons and two others nearby.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.
Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

This is contained in a statement by Gov Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Shehu and was made available on Sunday in kaduna

According to the statement, the governor has directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and go after the perpetrators.

Gov. Sani promised to go to any length within the law to bring the Ikara bandits to book.

He said he would not rest until peace and stability were restored to every part of Kaduna State.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular and Kaduna State in general,

“Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and vigilant. “

