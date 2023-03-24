ADVERTISEMENT
SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Raji, Tinubu is in France and Ariwoola was at London.

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)
CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

Raji is the National President of the Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum (ODCF), the umbrella body of indigenes of Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, where the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola comes from.

He was reacting to reports over alleged meeting between the CJN and President-Elect, Bola Tinubu in the UK.

”The report is another malicious attempt by some individuals to tarnish the image of the Supreme Court and Ariwoola is false and aimed at tarnishing the image of the apex court.

”For the records, the CJN travelled to London on Saturday for his routine medical check-up and returned to Nigeria on Thursday morning.

“Politicians need to allow due process take control, election matters are in the law courts, that does not mean law Lords will not live their normal lives as human beings,” he said.

According to Raji, Tinubu is in France and Ariwoola was at London, where is the contact?

NAN reports that a statement issued by the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga on Thursday also refuted the report.

Onanuga had in the statement, said that the President-elect left Nigeria on Tuesday and has not been to London until Thursday when Ariwoola arrived back in Nigeria.

News Agency Of Nigeria

