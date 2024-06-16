ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu's reforms not meant to punish Nigerians - Akpabio appeals in Sallah message

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpabio also congratulated Tinubu for celebrating the second Eid-el-Kabir in office as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

Godswill Akpabio and President Bola Tinubu [Punch Newspapers]
Akpabio, in a congratulatory message on Saturday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, said Eid-el-Kabir signified sacrifice and joy.

He advised Nigerians to make the necessary sacrifices for a better tomorrow, adding that the administration of President Bola Tinubu was not oblivious to the challenges faced by Nigerians.

Eyiboh quoted Akpabio as saying that the tough reforms by the government were necessary to secure Nigeria for today and tomorrow.

“On behalf of my family, the people of Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, the Senate and the entire 10th National Assembly, I congratulate our Muslim faithful on the occasion of the important feast of Eid-el-Kabir.

“May Allah grant you a joyous and peaceful celebration,” he said.

Akpabio said that the government was not unaware of the difficulties experienced by Nigerians as a result of its reforms.

He added, ”But these reforms are never to punish Nigerians but are meant to correct the mistakes of the past and make the country better and greater for the benefit of all.

“Even as you celebrate this all-important feast of Eid-el-Kabir, we feel the pains of those of you who are struggling to meet up with their expected needs, we appeal to you to be patient as the good days are not far away.

“I want to appeal to you not to despair despite the inconveniences you are experiencing.

“Hard times, they say never last forever and your sacrifices can never be in vain as the government of President Tinubu is in a hurry to make life enjoyable for every Nigerian.

The senate president assured that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership would work assiduously in collaboration with Tinubu by providing the required legislative interventions for the growth of the nation and the benefit of all Nigerians.

He prayed that God continue to bless him with wisdom and strength to deliver on his promises to Nigerians.

