Sallah: Let’s embrace life of sacrifice, Miyetti Allah urges Nigerians

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Eid– el- Kabir is performed yearly by Muslims in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his only son to Allah.

Siddiki said that such sacrifice envisaged and upheld the universality of the human family which was the basis of accommodation and tolerance among diverse peoples.

“We pray for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians and for improved peace and understanding between our herders and their host communities in the South-East.

“We, sincerely, sue for better understanding and information management in order to avoid half-truths and outright falsehoods that can heat up the society,” he said.

The chairman urged state governments, traditional and religious leaders and opinion leaders not to relent in their advocacy for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“We plead for fairness and restraints in information management in order not to unfairly criminalise any group of people doing their legitimate business in any part of the country .

“This is as we maintain that criminals, wherever they are identified, should be made to face the full wrath of the laws of the land,” he said.

Siddiki said that the safety of citizens was the primary responsibility of government.