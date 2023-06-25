Christians join Muslims to clear grass at Kaduna praying ground for Sallah

Ms Jessica Akila and Mercy Bajumi, members of the community Peace Observers (CPO) in Kachia local government area and working under the Community Initiatives to Promote Peace (CIPP) in Kaduna State, explained that they attended the exercise which took place at the Eid praying ground in Kaduna.

They disclosed that their action was part of efforts towards strengthening peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance among different faith communities in Kaduna and the country.

According to them, this is the second time some volunteer Christian youths, women, religious and community elders in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State have taken part and joined their Muslims brothers and sisters in large number to clear grasses and get rid of trash at a Mosque premises which is the venue for the Eid El Kabir prayers.

They stressed that they came to clear away all the grasses in order to beautify the Mosque premises and the general environment.

Speaking also, Daniel Bitrus, a Christian youth leader and the team leader of the Community Peace Observers (CPO) in the area, added that they embarked on the exercise to promote religious tolerance, and better understanding among faith adherents.

“We came here to support our Muslim brothers and sisters towards clearing the environment around the Mosque, with sole aim of promoting peace and unity,” he said.

“We were here last year and by the grace of God we are also here today to do the needful.“

The event was attended by members of the Conflict Mitigation Management Regional Council (CMMRC) in the state, whose responsibility includes to work on linkages between the two religions.

Responding, the Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia local government area chapter, Malam Ibrahim Tasiu, expressed delight over the large number of both Christian and Muslim youths and their elderly members who turned up for the exercise.

He said it is remarkable to see that this is the second time the Christian youths are arriving here on time to ensure that they continue to explore ways to foster unity among the people in Kachia and its environs.

“I must confess to you that am truly impressed and may Allah bless them abundantly.”

He commended the gesture, saying that it is the first of its kind in the history of Southern Kaduna, known for ethno-religious crisis in the past.

Ibrahim called on all Muslims and Christians to continue to live in peace and harmony, while appreciating the efforts of Interfaith Mediation Centre (IMC), Kaduna Peace Commission (KAPECOM), the Mercy corps, and other humanitarian organizations for their contributions and selfless service to humanity in the interest of peace.

