Sultan declares June 28 Eid al-Adha

The national moonsighting committee issued a statement on Sunday evening, June 18, 2023, conveying the Sultan's announcement. In the statement, the Sultan extended his heartfelt wishes for a joyous Eid al-Adha in advance, expressing his greetings to the entire Muslim Ummah.

"The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday, June 19, 2023, as the first day of Zul-Hijjah 1444 AH. Accordingly, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, will be the day of Eid al-Adha 1444 AH," the statement read.

Eid al-Adha, also referred to as the "festival of sacrifice," traditionally involves the ceremonial sacrifice of a ram. The act symbolises the profound story of Prophet Ibrahim's unwavering devotion to God, as he was willing to sacrifice his son, Isma'il. This act of faith is commemorated during the festival and serves as a testament to the importance of sacrifice and obedience in Islam.

