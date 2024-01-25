Salem University gains NUC approval for PhD, postgraduate programmes

The University’s Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof. Alewo Johnson-Akubo, disclosed while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Thursday. Johnson-Akubo said the approval was communicated to the management of the university via a letter, which he described as “an answered prayer.”

He said that approval was issued to the university to run PhD and other postgraduate programmes in Law, Accounting, Criminology and Security Studies, Business Administration, Public Administration Microbiology and Computer Science.

“This approval is to us a huge blessing added to our accredited undergraduate courses,” Johnson-Akubo said.

According to him, the university has begun to admit prospective candidates for the various approved postgraduate programmes.

“With this feat achieved by Salem University, interesting candidates are free to apply to undertake any of the programmes from this moment.

“This is because Salem University Lokoja has tremendously grown and enlarged in its academic standard, which has placed it among the best universities in the country.