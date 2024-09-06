ADVERTISEMENT
FG announces sale of 30,000mt of rice for ₦40,000/bag

Segun Adeyemi

To prevent hoarding and ensure fair distribution, buyers must provide their National Identification Number (NIN) and phone numbers for verification.

The Federal Government recently concluded plans to sell a 50kg bag of rice at ₦40,000 to public servants with a view to alleviating the food crisis in the nation and its effects on Nigerians. [Facebook/Getty Images]
The Federal Government recently concluded plans to sell a 50kg bag of rice at ₦40,000 to public servants with a view to alleviating the food crisis in the nation and its effects on Nigerians.

The initiative, spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aims to ease the economic burden on civil servants and other Nigerians.

This effort builds on the government's previous interventions, including the release of 42,000 metric tons of assorted food commodities to vulnerable groups.

The sale, which kicked off in Abuja, is expected to contribute to broader efforts at enhancing food security.

Speaking at the launch, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, commended the President's dedication to addressing food insecurity.

"This food intervention is timely, given the current economic challenges facing the country," Kyari said.

He noted that global disruptions in food supply chains have impacted Nigeria, making the initiative essential.

Kyari also outlined steps taken to ensure transparency, stating that the "one man, one 50kg bag" policy would be strictly enforced.

To prevent hoarding and ensure fair distribution, buyers must provide their National Identification Number (NIN) and phone numbers for verification.

"Let us work together to ensure that the dream of the administration to uphold the fundamental right to food for all Nigerians is achieved," he added.

The Ministry's Director of Food and Strategic Reserve, Haruna Abutu, explained the simplified process for obtaining the rice.

According to Abutu, individuals will need their NIN, and civil servants must also be registered on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) to qualify.

Payments will be made electronically, and receipts will indicate collection points to avoid overcrowding.

Abutu assured the public that multiple sales points would be established nationwide to facilitate smooth distribution, promising transparency and efficiency.

