Here's how public servants can purchase 50kg rice at ₦40k

This initiative aims to reduce the impact of the food crisis on Nigerians.

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs disclosed this in a letter signed by the Director of Human Resources, Jaiyesimi Abimbola.

The letter instructed interested staff members to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website and submit it for endorsement.

"All interested staff are required to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website, print, and submit the same to the Director, HR, for endorsement," Abimbola stated.

The letter also highlighted that designated officials would manage payment and distribution of the rice, with the chairman of the Joint Union Council of the ministry serving as an observer to ensure transparency.

This initiative is part of broader efforts by the Tinubu administration to ease living conditions for citizens.

Recently, the government established centres nationwide where Nigerians can purchase 50kg bags of rice for ₦40,000.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Muhammed Idris emphasised that this initiative is one of several measures being implemented to support the population during these challenging times.

Each staff member is entitled to purchase one bag, and multiple staff members can buy a bag jointly to share.