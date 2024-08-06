ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

Here's how public servants can purchase 50kg rice at ₦40k

Segun Adeyemi

Each staff member is entitled to purchase one bag, and multiple staff members can buy a bag jointly to share.

Each staff member is entitled to purchase one bag, and multiple staff members can buy a bag jointly to share. [Getty Images]
Each staff member is entitled to purchase one bag, and multiple staff members can buy a bag jointly to share. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

This initiative aims to reduce the impact of the food crisis on Nigerians.

The Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs disclosed this in a letter signed by the Director of Human Resources, Jaiyesimi Abimbola.

The letter instructed interested staff members to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website and submit it for endorsement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"All interested staff are required to complete a Google form on the OHCSF website, print, and submit the same to the Director, HR, for endorsement," Abimbola stated.

The letter also highlighted that designated officials would manage payment and distribution of the rice, with the chairman of the Joint Union Council of the ministry serving as an observer to ensure transparency.

READ ALSO: 'Rice Kimono' - Shaibu, protesters slam Tinubu's rice subsidy amid national unrest

This initiative is part of broader efforts by the Tinubu administration to ease living conditions for citizens.

Recently, the government established centres nationwide where Nigerians can purchase 50kg bags of rice for ₦40,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Information and National Orientation Muhammed Idris emphasised that this initiative is one of several measures being implemented to support the population during these challenging times.

Each staff member is entitled to purchase one bag, and multiple staff members can buy a bag jointly to share.

"Please bring the contents of this circular to the attention of staff in your respective Departments/Units for information and guidance," the letter concluded.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman

Obaseki replaces Oshiomhole's commissioner with Ugbodaga as Edo LG Chairman

Katsina Govt eases Dutsinma curfew after improved security, maintains protest ban

Katsina Govt eases Dutsinma curfew after improved security, maintains protest ban

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Protesters block East-West road in Rivers, demand action on poverty & hunger

Here's how public servants can purchase 50kg rice at ₦40k

Here's how public servants can purchase 50kg rice at ₦40k

'Rice Kimono' - Shaibu, protesters slam Tinubu's rice subsidy amid national unrest

'Rice Kimono' - Shaibu, protesters slam Tinubu's rice subsidy amid national unrest

Police detain 39 hoodlums, tailor producing Russian flags in Kaduna

Police detain 39 hoodlums, tailor producing Russian flags in Kaduna

Police arrest 14 suspects over curfew violation in Plateau

Police arrest 14 suspects over curfew violation in Plateau

Enugu Govt begs federal workers to ignore sit-at-home, come to work on Mondays

Enugu Govt begs federal workers to ignore sit-at-home, come to work on Mondays

NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund donates ₦40m e-learning studio to College of Medicine, University of Ibadan

NB-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund donates ₦40m e-learning studio to College of Medicine, University of Ibadan

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Nigeria-Air [TheNation]

Court halts Nigeria Air deal with Ethiopian Airlines

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

Kogi State officials surrender to EFCC amid ₦46bn corruption scandal