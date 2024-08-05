ADVERTISEMENT
Russia reacts as DSS arrests Kano tailors who sew Russian flag for protesters

Bayo Wahab

The embassy said Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

Protesters flying Russian flags on the streets of Kano. [X, formerly Twitter]
In expressing their displeasure with the government, some groups of protesters in the northern states on Monday, August 5, 2024, took to the streets carrying the Russian flag and chanting anti-government songs.

The display of the flag triggered insinuations that the Eastern European country has a hand in the ongoing # EndbadgovernanceinNigeria protests given the country's alleged influence in the recent political crisis in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

However, in a statement on Monday, the Russian Embassy denied interfering in the ongoing hunger protest that has snowballed into violence in some northern states.

The embassy said Russia does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries, adding that the actions of protesters who use the country’s flag do not reflect the official position of the Russian government.

Protesters raise the Russian flag in Kano. [Arise TV]
The statement reads, “The Embassy has noted the reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

“As always, we emphasize that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government on the issue.

The Embassy condemned the action of the protesters, saying Russia respects Nigeria’s democracy and “believes that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law.”

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of some tailors who are allegedly responsible for sewing the flags distributed among protesters in Kano.

In a tweet on Monday, the DSS also said some sponsors of the protesters have also been picked up.

“The DSS can confirm that Adaramoye Michael (aka Michael Lenin) is not in its custody. Meanwhile, the Service has apprehended some tailors in Kano State responsible for making Russian flags being distributed in the area. Some of their sponsors have also been picked. Investigation is ongoing,” the agency said in a tweet.

The hunger protest which started on Thursday, August 1, has led to violence and killings in some parts of the country. About 13 people have reportedly died since the protest started.

