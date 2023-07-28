ADVERTISEMENT
Russia promises closer ties with Nigeria, others

Ima Elijah

Putin highlighted the significant potential for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Africa.

Vice President Kashim Shettima meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum held at Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia [Punch]
The promise was made during the ongoing Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum held at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia. The summit saw the participation of several African heads of state, including Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

One of the major initiatives discussed during the summit was Nigeria's partnership with Russia to revive the Aluminium Smelter Company of Nigeria. Vice President Shettima expressed his country's willingness to engage with key stakeholders in the industry to rejuvenate the plant and boost production.

The sooner we get this plant back to production, the better for everyone. We need to walk the talk; the Nigerian people deserve better,” Shettima stated during a meeting with the management of Russian Aluminium Company, UC RUSAL, and other stakeholders involved in the project on the sidelines of the summit.

President Putin, in his opening remarks, highlighted the significant potential for trade and economic cooperation between Russia and African countries. He emphasised that the current trade turnover of $18 billion in 2022 is far below the potential for growth in bilateral trade.

The Russian President also reaffirmed his country's commitment to enhancing food security in Africa and beyond. He stated that Russia would work towards shaping a more equitable global food distribution system.

Recognising Africa's immense potential for agriculture, with 65 percent of the world's arable land and around 10 percent of domestic renewable freshwater sources, Putin pledged increased support to develop the agricultural sector in Nigeria and other African states.

Furthermore, President Putin expressed his readiness to assist Nigeria and other African nations in tackling the food crisis currently impacting the continent.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

