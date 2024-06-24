ADVERTISEMENT
Robbers posing as passengers steal motorcycles, kill okada riders in Osun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The warning became necessary given the increasing reported cases of motorcycle snatching in the state.

Okada riders

The warning is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Osogbo by the command’s Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola.

Opalola explained that the warning became necessary given the increasing reported cases of motorcycle snatching in the state.

“The police command is using this medium to caution motorcyclists, especially the commercial ones (Okada), to be cautious of passenger(s) they carry or who employ their services.

“The modus operandi of the criminals involves hailing commercial motorcyclists and luring them to isolated areas late at night where they are forcefully dispossessed of their motorbikes.

”The unsuspecting riders are often offered enticing fares that they cannot refuse.

“These attacks in some cases have left the motorcyclists severely injured or even killed.” she said.

Opalola said that CP Mohammed Abba has enjoined the leadership of the Okada Riders Association in the state to continually sensitise its members to avoid being victims of this trending crime.

“The command also advises them to report any suspicious passenger(s) and their activities to the nearest police station.” she added.

Opalola added that the command was committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors to the state. She further said that the command was working tirelessly to apprehend and prosecute those involved in these heinous crimes.

News Agency Of Nigeria

