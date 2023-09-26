ADVERTISEMENT
Road traffic crashes kill faster than HIV, AIDS - Governor Mohammed

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor appealed to the motoring public for their maximum cooperation to achieve good road culture.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]

The governor stated this at Gombe Park, Bauchi on Tuesday during the 2023 Ember Months Sensitisation organised by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Bauchi state Sector Command.

Represented by Abdulhamid Bununu, the Commissioner, Security and Internal Affairs, the governor said for this reason, the general public should realise that road traffic crashes did not respect any one, irrespective of status, age or race.

“If you want to stay alive, be road safety friendly by observing road traffic regulations and keep your vehicles road worthy.

“All hands must be on the deck to make our dream of safer roads a reality,” he said.

Mohammed further appealed to the motoring public that their maximum cooperation would not only be enough in achieving good road culture, but would equally put the nation on the world map of road traffic crashes free countries and promote investment for economic prosperity.

Earlier, Patrick Ikaba, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Bauchi, reminded all road users that road safety was everybody’s business and shared responsibility. According to him, ember months come with unique challenges and opportunities.

“As the year approaches its final quarter, we must remain vigilant, conscious and proactive to ensure the safety and well-being on our roads.

“The campaign aims not only to raise awareness but also to foster a spirit of unity and preparedness among us.

“Our goal is to reduce road traffic crash by at least 15 per cent through enhancing Road Safety partnership for intervention and that is the essence of our gathering today,” he stated.

He appreciated the state governor for his support and cooperation with the FRSC and called on stakeholders not to relent in partnering with the corps. The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the theme of the 2023 ember month sensitisation is “Excessive speed thrills but kills, drive responsibly and avoid overloading”

