Rivers protesters accost Gov Fubara's convoy, insist he must address them

Nurudeen Shotayo

The protesters lined up the streets in Rivers State on the third day of the nationwide hunger and hardship protest.

The protesters line the streets in Rivers State on the third day of the nationwide hunger and hardship protest. [Channels TV]

This happened as the Governor ran into the #EndBad Governance protesters who lined up the streets in the state capital on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Chanting in excitement with leaves in their hands, the protesters charged up the atmosphere moments before Fubara's convoy approached.

Upon spotting the governor and his entourage, they swarmed his vehicle and insisted in a non-violent manner that he come down to address them.

ALSO READ: Rivers lawmakers send crucial message to youths ahead of nationwide protest

Recall Fubara had on the first day of the protest addressed demonstrators where he assured them that their grievances would be relayed to the appropriate quarters.

He also urged protesters to remain peaceful and limit their conduct within the confines of the law.

Rivers is one of the states that has remained largely peaceful so far amid the ongoing nationwide demonstrations as protesters have been converging at the Pleasure Park in Port Harcourt, the state capital since Thursday.

On Saturday, security operatives were on the ground at the venue to maintain peace and provide security for the protesters and other members of the public who chose to go about their normal daily routines.

The protest, which is being propelled largely by the youth, is scheduled to run for 10 days.

