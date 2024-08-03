Plateau Christians watch over Muslim protesters as hunger unite 2 faiths

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, many Nigerians in several states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) hit the streets for a proposed 10-day protest intended to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the state of the economy.

Though the demonstrations were largely peaceful in many parts of the country on the first day, incidents of violence, looting, and destruction of public and private properties marred the process in some states.

But one of the states that has become a reference point for protesters and observers alike is Plateau and this was due to the cooperation and mutual understanding of the assignment that the protesters, largely Christian and Muslim faithful, have been exhibiting.

Adherents of the two faiths have been protesting side by side in the North Central State for three days, as the high cost of living in the country provided them with a platform to show solidarity and commitment to a united cause.

Their peaceful conduct aside, the protesters have also been standing as each other's keepers while doing the hard job of holding the government accountable.

Pulse Nigeria

On the second day of the protest on Friday, Christian protesters mounted guard and watched over their Muslim counterparts as they observed Jumma'at prayers at the protest ground at All Airport Junction.

A former minister of Youth and Sport, and one of the protest organisers, Solomon Dalung, while addressing the crowd after the prayer called on both Christians and Muslims to sustain the unity for a common goal.

He emphasised that no country would develop without tolerance of one another.

“The message to President Tinubu and other Nigerians is that Plateau people have proved to the country that it is possible to live in peace and harmony. It is also possible to embrace each other.

"We have disgraced the politicians who have been marketing religion and ethnicity to divide us. We have disgraced crisis entrepreneurs who always try to divide the people and deny them the progress and benefits of democracy. Nigerians should emulate Plateau people," Dalung said.

For his part, President of EL-Buba Outreach Ministries, International, Isa EL–Buba, urged the youth to sacrifice for a better future for the country.

El-Buba, who is also an organiser of the protest, said “The youth have to sacrifice for their future. Both Muslims and Christians are here to demonstrate against hunger and insecurity. It’s Friday, and that’s why we allowed the Muslims to say their prayers.

