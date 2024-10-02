ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reports states that RSIEC secretariat was sealed following a Federal High Court order halting the local government council elections scheduled for October 5.

SP Grace Iringe-Koko
SP Grace Iringe-Koko

There were earlier reports that the RSIEC secretariat in Port Harcourt was sealed following a Federal High Court order halting the local government council elections scheduled for October 5.

However, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, told journalists in Port Harcourt that the reports were false. She said that police officers were stationed at the RSIEC office to safeguard the premises from potential attacks amidst the ongoing October 1 nationwide protest in the state capital.

“The police presence at the facility is strictly for security purposes and not to interfere with the electoral process,” she said.

Iringe-Koko urged reporters to verify the information before publication to prevent the spread of misinformation. The Police spokesperson also denied allegations that officers assaulted protesters during the #FearInOctober march in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that despite the Federal High Court’s ruling halting the elections, RSIEC said it was determined to proceed with the local government polls on Saturday.

RSIEC Chairman, retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, cited a ruling from the State High Court mandating the commission to continue with the elections.

News Agency Of Nigeria

