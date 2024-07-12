Police capture 14 'one chance' suspects after stealing passengers' belongings

The command’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday that the arrest followed growing concerns over increasing attacks on commuters. She said that armed robbers disguised as tricycles and cab drivers to target innocent members of the public for attacks.

The spokesperson said that the development prompted the Commissioner of Police in Rivers, Olatunji Disu, to direct a total crackdown on the syndicate.

“This directive led to the arrest a four-man gang on April 4, operating mainly at Eliozu and Rumuodara in Obio/Akpor area. They pose as drivers or commuters of tricycles to rob citizens.

“The gang usually operates from 7:00 pm. We recovered a tricycle and kitchen knife from them.

“Serious efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining fleeing gang members and retrieve their weapon,” she said.

Iringe-Koko further said that law enforcement officers on patrol at Mummy B Road in Port Harcourt intercepted a tricycle with four occupants who escaped upon seeing the police team.

“Inside the tricycle were two locally made pistols, two live cartridges, one expended cartridge, a dagger, a Bluetooth radio, and tramadol pills.

“Additionally, on July 8, operatives intercepted a black Mazda vehicle with three occupants during a stop and search operation.

“One of the occupants, Solomon Gabriel, exited the vehicle, and the car immediately sped off with the other occupants,” she added.

Iringe-Koko stated that Gabriel later confessed that they were part of a ‘one-chance’ syndicate operating in Port Harcourt and surrounding areas. She mentioned that another one-chance criminal gang from Aba, known for robbing passengers in the state and returning to their base in Aba, was also apprehended.

According to her, Emeka Eze, Adaeze Nwamara, and Chika Nwangwa had previously robbed a woman with a green Totota Carina with registration number AGL 539 BT.

“They diverted her from Artillery to the Government Reserved Area in Port Harcourt, stole her phone and used it to withdraw money from her bank account.

“Luck ran out them on July 6 when they unknowingly attempted to pick up the same woman they had robbed earlier while she waited for a taxi at Rukpokwu.

“The woman raised an alarm upon recognising them, leading passers-by to apprehend and alert the police,” she stated.

The police image maker said that the three-member gang was immediately arrested, and they have confessed to the crime. She added that another six suspected ‘one chance’ operators were apprehended between March 8 and July 9 in Obio/Akpor, Etche and Ahoada Local Government Areas respectively.