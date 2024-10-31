ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Nurudeen Shotayo

On Thursday evening, social media was awash with speculation that Governor Fubara had ordered the shutdown of NNPCL and other oil companies operating in Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Recommended articles

The disclaimer was contained in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Warisenibo Joe Johnson, late Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The Rivers government described the social media report as not only false but concocted propaganda, urging the public to disregard it.

On Thursday evening, social media was awash with speculation that Fubara had ordered the shutdown of NNPCL and other oil companies operating in Rivers State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report attributed the Governor's action to the recent pronouncement of an Abuja High Court, prohibiting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from further releasing allocations to the Rivers government.

“The attention of Rivers State Government has been drawn to a spurious news item circulating on social media on 'Gov. Siminalayi Fubara shutting down NNPCL and all oil companies in Rivers State.'

“The report was not only false but concocted propaganda from the imagination of the author and enemies of the State. The story was also circulated by an inconsequential and unverified medium.

“Governor Siminalayi Fubara is committed to the rule of law and does not rely on unconventional and crude approaches to respond to matters of governance.

“We, therefore, enjoin Rivers people and well-meaning Nigerians to discountenance the spurious and fake report as Governor Fubara at no time contemplated and/or directed such needless order of shutting down the economy for any reason,” the statement read.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

We're committed to rule of law - Rivers reacts to report of Fubara shutting down NNPCL

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Lagos turns Up for Goldberg’s thrilling La Liga Viewing Party

Buhari's victories in 2015, 2019 had Tinubu's name written all over it - Sunday Dare

Buhari's victories in 2015, 2019 had Tinubu's name written all over it - Sunday Dare

Reps want sales of alcohol, illicit drugs banned in motor parks

Reps want sales of alcohol, illicit drugs banned in motor parks

Body of ex-Senate president set for burial 3 years after

Body of ex-Senate president set for burial 3 years after

Don't waste your time probing Obaseki, Ganduje advises Okpebholo

Don't waste your time probing Obaseki, Ganduje advises Okpebholo

Gov Otti signs Greater Ohafia Development Authority bill into law

Gov Otti signs Greater Ohafia Development Authority bill into law

Zamfara APC accuses PDP of planning to manipulate LG election

Zamfara APC accuses PDP of planning to manipulate LG election

NEC tells Presidency to withdrawal controversial tax reforms bill

NEC tells Presidency to withdrawal controversial tax reforms bill

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

NNPCL personnel aboard crashed helicopter in Rivers - Spokesman

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Polio virus decreases by 38% in Nigeria in 1 year - WHO

Old naira notes

Again, CBN debunks rumours of old naira notes expiring in December