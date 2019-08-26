The Governor told newsmen that there was no Mosque on ground, hence nothing was demolished.

He has described the false information circulated that the state government demolished a Mosque in Port Harcourt as unfortunate.

“I received calls from several prominent Nigerians on the fake news being circulated online, and I have come here with reporters and you can see there was no Mosque here.

“It’s most unfortunate that fickle minded persons will claim that a Mosque was demolished at this place, when no Mosque existed here; the story was concocted by mischief makers to score cheap points,” he said.

According to Wike, some persons are erecting illegal foundation at the disputed land without approval to embark on any construction work.

“They came here to erect illegal structure, there was no approval from the state government for any structure to be erected here.

“The persons who started the foundation had already dragged the state government to court on the disputed land, and the Rivers government won the case.

“What they attempted to do was to start the illegal construction to tie the hands of the gtate government,” he added.

He said the government operated within the rule of law, adding that he would not be distracted by the circulation of fake reports.

“The government gave them notice not to do anything on the land, but they went ahead with the illegal foundation and the relevant agency stopped them.

“Why would we want to bring down any Mosque , when there are other Mosques across the state? What is the special interest on this one?”