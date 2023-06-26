ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I will stabilise Nigeria — Ribadu vows as he assumes office as NSA

Bayo Wahab

Ribadu says the task of securing the country is that of all Nigerians.

Nuhu Ribadu (L) takes over from Babagana Monguno (R) as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) in Abuja on Monday, June 26, 2023. [Channels TV]
Nuhu Ribadu (L) takes over from Babagana Monguno (R) as Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA) in Abuja on Monday, June 26, 2023. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

On assumption of office, the retired Assistant Inspector General of Police vowed to live up to Nigerians’ expectations and secure the country from all forms of insecurity.

Ribadu made the promise in a statement by the NSA office, saying time has come for Nigerians to enjoy peace and the rule of law.

“We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful because we believe time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and rule of law just like any other country in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

“Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria,” the statement reads.

Ribadu’s previous appointment as Special Adviser on Security to President Bola Tinubu on June 15, 2023, was upgraded to National Security Adviser following a shake-up in the country’s security architecture which brought about the sack of the service chiefs.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

CP orders watertight security against criminals in Kogi ahead of Sallah

CP orders watertight security against criminals in Kogi ahead of Sallah

I will stabilise Nigeria — Ribadu vows as he assumes office as NSA

I will stabilise Nigeria — Ribadu vows as he assumes office as NSA

Garba Shehu explains how 2023 elections affected Buhari’s decision on fuel subsidy

Garba Shehu explains how 2023 elections affected Buhari’s decision on fuel subsidy

BREAKING: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as Eid-el-Kabir holiday

BREAKING: FG declares Wednesday, Thursday as Eid-el-Kabir holiday

Only female member becomes majority leader of Adamawa Assembly

Only female member becomes majority leader of Adamawa Assembly

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander

NDLEA destroyed 4 Cannabis farmlands in Bauchi – Commander

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

BREAKING: Tinubu renames airports after Buhari, Awolowo, Dan Fodio, more

Aviation unions task Tinubu to address agencies operating without valid CoS

Aviation unions task Tinubu to address agencies operating without valid CoS

Shettima decorates new Ag Customs C-G, Adeniyi

Shettima decorates new Ag Customs C-G, Adeniyi

Pulse Sports

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Video: Ighalo showcases Al Hilal’s luxurious £173m plane for away matches

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Lionel Messi provides clear response when asked about breaking Ronaldo's record

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Top 10 Most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Not Ronaldo! Zidane reveals Madrid legend that 'gets him off his chair'

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Big blow for Man City as De Bruyne reportedly set to miss the start of the season

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

Super Eagles: Ajayi and Aribo celebrate AFCON ticket in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The review affects political, judicial and public officers (image used for illustration) [Twitter/Bashir Ahmed]

Elected politicians, judges set to get 114% salary raise

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Premium Times]

Tribunal admits Chicago State University, NYSC, Mobil certificates against Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

What you should know about Tinubu's new men in charge of Nigeria's security