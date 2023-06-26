On assumption of office, the retired Assistant Inspector General of Police vowed to live up to Nigerians’ expectations and secure the country from all forms of insecurity.

Ribadu made the promise in a statement by the NSA office, saying time has come for Nigerians to enjoy peace and the rule of law.

“We will stabilise this country, we will secure our country and we will make Nigeria peaceful because we believe time has come for this country to enjoy peace, restore order and rule of law just like any other country in the world.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

“Mr. President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians, and all friends of Nigeria,” the statement reads.