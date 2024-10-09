ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Nurudeen Shotayo

Keyamo said the Federal Government is committed to eradicating financial extortion by agency officers at Nigerian airports.

NSA Nuhu Ribadu [Channels TV]
NSA Nuhu Ribadu [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Nigerian airports are notoriously infamous for incidents of extortion of travellers by representatives of agencies saddled with the responsibility to ensure security at the air borders.

Addressing the concern during an interview on TVC's Journalists' Hangout programme on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Keyamo said the government has decided to adopt technology to tackle the issue.

He revealed that his office is collaborating with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, to enhance security measures at all the airports.

ADVERTISEMENT
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News]
Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo [Arise News] Pulse Nigeria

He said the NSA has acquired 1,000 body cameras, which have been distributed to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) and the rest.

He said training has commenced for officers of those agencies on how to operate the cameras, explaining that the cameras function like CCTV.

“They are not going to be subject to playback. They are going to be on live transmission to a command centre, so a command centre has been built for this purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have shared those 1000 cameras between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), immigration, customs, and others.

“The training is going on now,” he said.

The minister asserted that Nigerians will soon take pride in the upcoming aviation reforms, stating, “We are moving with the speed of light in that direction.

As part of the ongoing efforts to bring improvements, Keyamo announced that his office is attacking the challenges surrounding MRO, which has been an albatross in the aviation sector.

“We have also signed an agreement on PPP (Public-Private Partnership) to establish an MRO in Abuja. That has been signed, and it’s only by way of PPP,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Jonathan, Fubara, others to attend pan-Ijaw economic pre-summit conference

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Covenant University leads top-ranked varsities in Nigeria [FULL LIST]

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Ribadu acquires 1,000 body cameras to curb extortion at Nigerian airports

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

Fresh demand for action arises on Nigeria's food security crisis

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

NAFDAC destroys ₦10bn worth of harmful products in Gombe to protect public health

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Concerns as deaths from road accidents surpass killings by gunmen in Nigeria

Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

Senate holds emergency session to enforce financial autonomy for LG

VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

DHQ arrests senior personnel for diverting rice palliatives, selling military gear

DHQ arrests senior personnel for diverting rice palliatives, selling military gear

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface matches Okocha’s record

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Naija stars abroad: Boniface shines in disappointment as Okoye makes Super Eagles starting claim

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen and Tosin Demehin: Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars link up in Galatasaray

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

You can’t have it all - Pundit slams Iwobi’s Fulham teammate for Man City failure

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

A Leader: How Jamaican legend Fraser-Pryce helped Junelle Bromfield navigate the horrors of online backlash during the Olympics

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

Iwobi to Man City? Pep Guardiola praises 'Never before seen' Nigerian star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu's rumoured cabinet reshuffle has been speculated to affect some big names who has underperformed. [Facebook/X]

Cabinet reshuffle: 6 Tinubu ministers who may be replaced

SP Grace Iringe-Koko

Rivers Police deny sealing RSIEC office, claim presence is solely for security

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. [Twitter:@seyiamakinde]

Obasanjo to chair Kano agricultural transformation workshop

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:@alexottiofr]

Otti commissions 19.1km rural roads for rehabilitation