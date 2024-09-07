Aviation minister inspects infrastructure upgrade at Lagos airport

Keyamo also officially launched the FAAN Private Sector Collaboration and Renovation Programme, marking the beginning of broader efforts to enhance airport infrastructure nationwide.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Olubunmi Kuku, and her team accompanied the minister during the visit.

The minister said the initiative was expected to significantly elevate the quality of services at FAAN airports and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a key player in the global aviation industry.

Keyamo lauded the FAAN Private Sector Collaboration and Renovation Programme as a progressive step toward transforming the nation’s aviation sector.

He emphasised the importance of sustained partnerships with the private sector to ensure that Nigeria’s airports remained competitive and capable of meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving global aviation industry.

Keyamo said the initiative aimed to foster stronger partnerships with the private sector to renovate and improve infrastructure at all FAAN airports across the country, underscoring commitment to excellence in service delivery and operational efficiency.

“Specifically, the successful renovation of the E-Wing toilet at MMIA by Max Impact Africa is a notable strategy by FAAN to leverage private sector resources to deliver infrastructure that will align with international standards,” Keyamo said.