Rhodes-Vivour criticises Obasa over Lagos property rights

Rhodes-Vivour expressed concern that such legislation would create divisions among Lagos residents and undermine the economic interests of the state.

In his acceptance speech following his re-election as the speaker, Obasa allegedly emphasised that lawmakers were prepared to take any necessary measures to protect the rights of Lagos' indigenes, even if it meant reversing existing laws.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, May 08, 2023, Rhodes-Vivour cautioned Speaker Obasa against enacting laws that would exacerbate ethnic tensions among Lagos residents. He warned that any legislation aimed at favoring indigenous people at the expense of other residents and reversing existing property rights would only sow division and hinder Lagos' economic progress.

The Labour Party candidate denounced the proposed bill as an infringement on the fundamental rights of residents, as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. He called on Lagos' well-meaning residents to oppose what he described as a "divisive bill."

Rhodes-Vivour stated, "By considering this regressive bill, the Speaker disregards the spirit of the Nigerian Constitution and perpetuates a discriminatory system that divides our society along ethnic lines."

He further highlighted the potential negative consequences, asserting, "The proposed bill undermines the principle of private ownership and could severely affect investment, economic growth, and overall prosperity in Lagos State. By considering such legislation, the Speaker is sending a damaging message to local and international investors, discouraging their participation and confidence in the state's economy."