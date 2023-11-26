ADVERTISEMENT
Retired officers' experiences necessary for improved service delivery – Customs CG

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeniyi said that the gap in recognising and adequately motivating retired officers may have deterred their active involvement.

Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), inspecting Illela border of Sokoto State. [NAN]
Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller General Nigeria Custom Service (NCS), inspecting Illela border of Sokoto State. [NAN]

Speaking on Saturday in Abuja during the maiden reunion of retired management staff of the NCS, Adeniyi said that such a step was necessary for improved service delivery.

According to him, the inspiration behind the reunion is rooted in the recognition of the invaluable wealth of experience, wisdom and dedication that the retired officers displayed during their illustrious service in the NCS.

He said that it was imperative to acknowledge and address some existing gaps that may have hindered the optimal utilisation of those valuable resources in the past.

“Learning from successful instances in other organisations, we must recognise the following gaps and strive to overcome them:

“Lack of structured programmes within the NCS designed specifically to engage retired officers.

“Unlike successful models in other organisations, where there are established frameworks for tapping into the expertise of retirees, the NCS may benefit from creating tailored programmes to facilitate seamless collaboration.

“Effective communication channels are essential for the integration of retired officers into the current Customs operations.

“The lack of robust communication mechanisms may have contributed to the underutilisation of their expertise. Establishing dedicated platforms for knowledge-sharing and collaboration is crucial,” he said.

According to him, in successful cases, retirees are often acknowledged and incentivised for their continued contributions.

“Addressing this gap is crucial for fostering a sense of value and appreciation.

“Clearly defined roles and responsibilities are key to ensuring that retired officers seamlessly integrate into current operations. If there is ambiguity regarding their contributions, it might result in a lack of engagement.

“Establishing well-defined roles will help maximise their expertise,” said the NCS boss.

He said that successful organisations invested in training and transition programmes to prepare retired professionals for their advisory roles.

“The NCS may need to bridge the gap by implementing programmes that help retirees adapt to the evolving Customs landscape and equip them with the necessary skills.

“I want to challenge our retired officers gathered here today to not only benefit from this platform but to see it as an opportunity to give back to the organisation that has been a significant part of your lives for over three decades.

“Your journey in the NCS is a shared experience that uniquely qualifies you to contribute to its growth and development.

“Your support is crucial in managing the challenges the service faces today, as you understand the nuances and intricacies of the journey, we all undertook,” he said.

