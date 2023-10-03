Restoration of electricity promised for Ogun waterside communities

This crucial decision came after a motion was presented by Rep. Joseph Adegbesan (APC-Ogun) during the Tuesday, October 03, 2023, plenary session in Abuja.

Highlighting the significance of electricity as a fundamental democratic right and a catalyst for sustainable development goals, Rep. Adegbesan stated the vital role it plays in bolstering the nation's economy and ensuring the welfare of its citizens.

He underscored the challenges faced by Nigerians and industries due to erratic electricity supply and prolonged blackouts.

Of particular concern are the communities residing in the Ogun Waterside LGA, including Ibiade, Iwopm, Ayila, Abigi, Efire, Ilusin, Ayede, and Olojumeta, which have been plunged into darkness for nearly two decades without any government intervention.

In response to this pressing issue, the House resolved to mandate the committee on power to conduct a thorough investigation and report back within four weeks.