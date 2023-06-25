ADVERTISEMENT
Respect for religious difference will enhance peaceful coexistence — Kukah Centre

News Agency Of Nigeria

He called for inter state visit in the country, to learn from each other and achieve inter communal collaboration.

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah
Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah

The centre made the call in a Communique issued by Fr Onuh Sixtus, after a one day Conference on Inter-religious Dialogue, Seeking Common Ground for Collaboration in a community at the centre on Saturday in Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that the one day dialogue was organised by Kukah Centre partnership Justice, Development and Peace Initiative and Global Peace Foundation.

The communique also called for regular meeting at the community level to foster good understanding among the religious groups.

He said promoting inter community relationship would foster peace.

He called for the establishment of a forum for the youth to enlighten them on the need to live in peace.

“Inter-religious dialogue should organise training for Pastor and Imam on the need for peaceful coexistence and fairness.

“There should be a forum where pastor and Iman will come together in their various communities to discuss and encourage the religious leaders for peaceful co-existence.” he said.

Sixtus said grey areas in religions should be managed .

“Grassroots meeting among stakeholders is very critical in inter-religious dialogue for peace and stability,” Sixtus said.

NAN reports that participants are drawn from security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, as well as youths and women.

News Agency Of Nigeria

