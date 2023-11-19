Resident doctors issue 14-day ultimatum to Enugu govt to employ more doctors

This is contained in a communique issued on Saturday after the end of the Emergency General Meeting of the association in ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu held on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The communique was jointly signed by the President of ARD-ESUT, Dr Chukwunonso Ofonere and its Secretary General, Dr Ikemefuna Nnamani.

The statement called on the management of ESUTHTeaching and the Enugu State Government to declare a state of emergency on the employment of Doctors in the hospital.

According to the statement, the EGM observed that it is now 120 days since the government through the Secretary to the State Government promised the ARD of employment of Medical Officers and Resident Doctors, and we are yet to see an advert to this effect.

It said that the EGM was intimated of the Management’s proposed plan to ensure the safety of Doctors and other health workers in the hospital.

The statement noted that the EGM had resolved to extend the initial 14-day ultimatum by another 14-day ultimatum which shall end on Dec. 1.

“First, the management should declare a state of emergency on the employment of doctors in the hospital. There should be an urgent approval for the recruitment of medical officers, resident doctors and House Officers in the hospital.

“This recruitment should be focused especially at the Accident and Emergency Department, Surgery Department, Internal Medicine Department, Paediatrics Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Departments.”

It noted that resident doctors who had left the institution in the past four years were never replaced.

“Secondly, management should ensure the implementation of safety policies to protect her workers against physical attacks and kidnap within one week as promised by the Chief Medical Director (CMD).

“Thirdly, the immediate implementation of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) as our counterpart in other states; even as attached to this communique is the list of the eligible doctors and the financial implications,” it said.