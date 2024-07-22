ADVERTISEMENT
Resident doctors in popular Kaduna hospital begin warning strike after salary slash

News Agency Of Nigeria

The association gave management of the hospital a one-week ultimatum to address their demands or be faced with a warning strike.

Resident doctors in popular Kaduna hospital begin warning strike after salary slash (Premium Times)
Resident doctors in popular Kaduna hospital begin warning strike after salary slash (Premium Times)

Dr Ashiru Mikail, Vice President of the association made this known during a news conference on Monday in Zaria.

Mikail said that the association on July 15, gave management of the hospital a one-week ultimatum to address their demands or be faced with a warning strike. He said that the ultimatum expired on Sunday, hence the commencement of the warning strike.

The president said that the association would reconvene to review its strategy after the warning strike to determine the next line of action. Mikail said that the association rejects percentage salary payments for members on the GIFMIS platform, and demands repayment of parts of their salaries withheld.

According to him, in June, the salaries of affected members were slashed by about 25 to 27% representing ₦58, 000 to ₦60, 000. He explained that the doctors who were paid in percentage in June were being owed salary arrears for 2021.

“In spite of the harsh economic challenges in the country, no reasonable reasons for the deductions were advanced to the association by the management.

“The management proposed to pay ₦2 million to offset the arrears of accoutrement allowance per month from the overhead cost.

“This amount can only pay ₦5,000 per member monthly as against the ₦100,000 owed each member.

“More than 60% of the Federal Tertiary Health institutions in the North West zone have commenced payments of the arrears of accoutrement allowance but ABUTH has not, but rather proposed to pay ₦5,000 instead of ₦25,000,” he said.

He said that the association demands the implementation of the 25% CONMESS upward review of the salaries of members who were on the GIFMIS platform among other demands.

