ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Rescue Nigeria's hailing democracy - Catholic bishops beg judiciary

News Agency Of Nigeria

The clergymen decried the pitfalls that allegedly characterised the 2023 General Elections.

Election tribunal view from a corner of the court room [Daily Post]
Election tribunal view from a corner of the court room [Daily Post]

Recommended articles

The clerics’ call forms part of the communique issued at the end of their two-day meeting at the Umuahia Diocesan Secretariat and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

They described the judiciary as the nation’s “hope at the moment.

The six-point communique was jointly signed by the Archbishop of the province, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, and Bishop of Aba, Most Rev. Augustine Echema, as Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clergymen decried the pitfalls that allegedly characterised the 2023 General Elections.

According to them, the results of the polls could hardly be considered as reflecting the overall will of the people.

They blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission and some political actors for the alleged irregularities in the electoral process, which “dashed the hopes of the people”.

“What our people boldly needed this year was a transparent electoral process that would march their enthusiasm for a new democratic dispensation and provide renewed hope and confidence in our political process.

“Unfortunately, this was not to be,” the bishops said.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also expressed worry over the worsening insecurity in the country, pointing out that the situation had led to scores of deaths of innocent citizens, security personnel, traditional rulers, priests and religious, amongst others.

“The number of violent crimes, such as kidnapping, ritual killing, carjacking, ethnic clashes, armed banditry and the like, has increased and become commonplace experience in different parts of the country."

The bishops said they could no longer close their eyes to the indiscriminate sit-at-home orders which, they said, had so far disrupted lives, paralysed economic, educational and commercial activities in the South-East.

They called on the enforcers of the order to sheathe their swords and come to agree on the way forward for the region.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt promises state-of-the-art facilities for AFCON 2027

Lagos govt promises state-of-the-art facilities for AFCON 2027

Rescue Nigeria's hailing democracy - Catholic bishops beg judiciary

Rescue Nigeria's hailing democracy - Catholic bishops beg judiciary

Sanusi briefs Tinubu about meeting with Niger military leaders

Sanusi briefs Tinubu about meeting with Niger military leaders

Headache for Niger junta as former rebel leader launches anti-coup movement

Headache for Niger junta as former rebel leader launches anti-coup movement

I now survive on dry rice, deposed Niger President cries out over hardship

I now survive on dry rice, deposed Niger President cries out over hardship

Okonjo-Iweala denies claims of attacks against her over visit to Tinubu

Okonjo-Iweala denies claims of attacks against her over visit to Tinubu

FCT beer joints operators lament drop in business activities

FCT beer joints operators lament drop in business activities

Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang

Borno govt lauds security agencies for crackdown on notorious 'Marlian' gang

Ondo Amotekun prosecuted 1,500 suspects in 3 years - Commander

Ondo Amotekun prosecuted 1,500 suspects in 3 years - Commander

Pulse Sports

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Manchester City working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

Gift Orban: Tottenham ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign ₦25B Nigerian star

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria