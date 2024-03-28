ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps vow to retrieve sold Govt helicopters, summon aviation ministers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee also questioned the process leading to the sale of the helicopters as security agencies indicated interest in purchasing them.

Reps vow to retrieve sold Govt helicopters, summon aviation ministers [Punch]
Reps vow to retrieve sold Govt helicopters, summon aviation ministers [Punch]

Recommended articles

Rep. Ademorin Kuye, the Chairman of the House of Reps Committee on Public Assets, said this at the investigative hearing on the sale of the two helicopters in Abuja on Thursday.

Kuye expressed concern over the sale of the two helicopters to private individuals when the college was left with no helicopter for training. The committee also questioned the process leading to the sale of the helicopters as security agencies, including the Nigerian Air Force, Navy and the Police, indicated interest in purchasing them.

The security agencies were, however, denied by the management of the NCAT. The three security agencies, according to various submissions, did not only indicate interest in purchasing the helicopters by writing but also visited the college but were denied the opportunity to purchase them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaka Imalighwe, Acting Rector, NCAT, said though he was the Deputy Rector of the college at the time the helicopters were sold, he was not part of the team/committee that facilitated the sales.

Imalighwe said that he took over the management of the college in an acting capacity in January 2024. The Committee said despite initial appeals to NCAT to provide certain documents regarding the process that led to the sale of the helicopters in May 2023, they had not been able to provide it.

This, according to him, was in respect of approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the Ministry of Aviation as well as newspaper publication advertising the intention to sell the helicopters.

Imalighwe told the committee that the helicopters were in service and being maintained by relevant aviation bodies when they were sold.

The acting Rector of the college also confirmed to the lawmakers that at the moment, there was no single helicopter in the institution for training. The lawmakers argued that it was wrong for NCAT to have used an unlicensed auctioneer to sell the helicopters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee directed the immediate past and current Minister of Aviation to appear before it in the next investigative hearing. Also summoned was the Ministry of Works, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, MOFI, both immediate past and present Rectors of the College, among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

Gambling investment is evil, will take away everything - Cleric warns youths

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

All teachers need to learn digital skills to earn their students’ respect

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Lagos lawmaker begins road construction in Yaba to ease residents' plights

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

Over 100 inmates in Kano seek mercy, review of death sentences

FG shuts KFC outlet that 'humiliated' Gbenga Daniel's wheelchair-bound son

FG shuts KFC outlet that 'humiliated' Gbenga Daniel's wheelchair-bound son

Reps vow to retrieve sold Govt helicopters, summon aviation ministers

Reps vow to retrieve sold Govt helicopters, summon aviation ministers

Distress of abducted Kuriga school children led to successful rescue - DHQ

Distress of abducted Kuriga school children led to successful rescue - DHQ

Reps halt NASU's strike to resolve dispute between FG, universities

Reps halt NASU's strike to resolve dispute between FG, universities

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Lagos VIS seizes 50 unroadworthy vehicles in enforcement operation

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break in absence of CCTV cameras

Army blames 2022 Kuje prison break on absence of CCTV cameras

Hair attachments (image used for illustration) [Youth Entrepreneurship]

Abuja women to recycle hair attachments due to soaring prices

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Ogun Assembly wants to restructure Amotekun to enhance security

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori [Peoples Gazette]

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers