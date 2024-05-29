ADVERTISEMENT
Reps to sanction Minister, NEMA DG for absence at committee's hearing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The hearing was to address the desertification disaster in Kano and the flooding disaster in Bauchi State.

Reps to sanction Minister, NEMA DG for absence at committee's hearing
The duo were expected to have appeared before the committee on Tuesday to explain the strategies being employed in addressing the incessant gully erosion and flooding in the country.

Rep. Pondi Gbabojor, the Chairman of the Committee on Environment, who frowned at their failure to appear at the committee’s organised public hearing in Abuja, warned of possible sanction.

The hearing was to address the adverse impacts of gully erosion in several communities across six states, namely, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Lagos, and Ondo. The hearing was to also address the desertification disaster in Kano and the flooding disaster in Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the heads of the agencies were absent and did not send any representative.

Gbabojor said the committee was displeased with their behaviour as it was the second time they were shunning the invitation to appear before committee. He directed the Clerk of the Committee to do a reminder letter to the government officials, saying such attitude would no longer be tolerated.

He reiterated that the issue to be addressed was of urgent concern to the wellbeing of Nigerians.

