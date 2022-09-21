Reps tasks IGP to investigate alleged killing of girl by Chinese boyfriend

Moving the motion, Rurum said that the suspected murder of the young lady occurred last week, in her house in Janbulo, Dorayi Babba in Gwale Local Government area of Kano State.

The lawmaker said that the deceased was on her national duty as National Youth Service (NYSC) Corps Member in Sokoto state.

“The deceased was allegedly killed by Mr Geng Quanrong at about 9:30 p.m.,with a premeditated intention to commit the provocative act.

“That it took Geng more than an hour to force himself into the room of the deceased, shows that the attack and subsequent killing of the deceased person was a well thought out plan by Geng.

“We are concerned that five days after the murder of Ummulkulthum Buhari, the police are yet to come out with a preliminary report on their investigation.

“Cognisant of the fact that the constitutional duty of government as contained in Section 14, Sub 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) that

“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government” should be taken more serious as the family members of the deceased and citizens of Kano and Nigerians at large are calling for justice,” he said.

Also, Rep. Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abia) stressed the need to determine the legal status of Geng and his activities in Nigeria.

He said that the investigation should not be left to the police alone, urging the house to mandate relevant committee to investigate the matter and come up with a report on the issue.

Abonta said that the killing, torture and maltreatment of Nigerians by foreigners was become a thing a grievous concern and calls for action.

The parliament mandated its Committee on Interior to investigate the matter and report back to the house.