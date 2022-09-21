RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps tasks IGP to investigate alleged killing of girl by Chinese boyfriend

News Agency Of Nigeria

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police (I-G) to direct a thorough investigation into alleged killing of Miss Umm Kulthum Buhari, by a Chinese national, Mr Geng Quanrong in Kano.

Mr Geng Quanrong.
Mr Geng Quanrong.

Recommended articles

Moving the motion, Rurum said that the suspected murder of the young lady occurred last week, in her house in Janbulo, Dorayi Babba in Gwale Local Government area of Kano State.

The lawmaker said that the deceased was on her national duty as National Youth Service (NYSC) Corps Member in Sokoto state.

“The deceased was allegedly killed by Mr Geng Quanrong at about 9:30 p.m.,with a premeditated intention to commit the provocative act.

“That it took Geng more than an hour to force himself into the room of the deceased, shows that the attack and subsequent killing of the deceased person was a well thought out plan by Geng.

“We are concerned that five days after the murder of Ummulkulthum Buhari, the police are yet to come out with a preliminary report on their investigation.

“Cognisant of the fact that the constitutional duty of government as contained in Section 14, Sub 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (As Amended) that

“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of Government” should be taken more serious as the family members of the deceased and citizens of Kano and Nigerians at large are calling for justice,” he said.

Also, Rep. Nkem Abonta (PDP-Abia) stressed the need to determine the legal status of Geng and his activities in Nigeria.

He said that the investigation should not be left to the police alone, urging the house to mandate relevant committee to investigate the matter and come up with a report on the issue.

Abonta said that the killing, torture and maltreatment of Nigerians by foreigners was become a thing a grievous concern and calls for action.

The parliament mandated its Committee on Interior to investigate the matter and report back to the house.

The Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila called for to a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Tambuwal has performed beyond expectations - PDP Chairman

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Amotekun parades 24 suspects, begins 24 hours patrol in Ondo

Reps tasks IGP to investigate alleged killing of girl by Chinese boyfriend

Reps tasks IGP to investigate alleged killing of girl by Chinese boyfriend

2023: Nigeria needs president with will power – APC UK

2023: Nigeria needs president with will power – APC UK

Full speech: Here's what Buhari told world leaders at 77th session of UNGA

Full speech: Here's what Buhari told world leaders at 77th session of UNGA

Russia wants to destroy ‘Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

Russia wants to destroy ‘Ukraine’s right to exist - Biden

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

PDP crisis: Ayu can't be forced to resign - Atiku replies Wike's camp

Deputy Minority Leader faults INEC list for 2023 poll

Deputy Minority Leader faults INEC list for 2023 poll

Students reject court order, say ASUU can't be forced to call off strike

Students reject court order, say ASUU can't be forced to call off strike

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Tukur Mamu (TheNation)

DSS says Tukur Mamu was going to meet foreign terrorist leaders when he was arrested

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU president states 2 conditions for ending strike

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

ISWAP kills 23 Boko Haram terrorists in deadly infighting