Reps task NCC on deregistration of illegal SIM cards over insecurity

The call was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Bello Ambarura (APC-Sokoto state) at plenary on Wednesday.

Moving the motion earlier, Ambarura said that mobile communications system in the country has made it easier for banditry to thrive unhindered as their activities are facilitated by the use of illegally registered SIM cards.

According to him, SIM cards activation are used to contact family members by bandits, facilitate communication with logistics suppliers such as weapons suppliers and eventually payment of ransom is are done through mobile communication.

Ambarura, however, said that the Nigerian Communications Commission Act (2003) established the power and authority to regulate the provision and the use of all communication services in Nigeria.

“There is a compelling need to declare a state of emergency to address the indiscriminate sale of SIM cards in Illela Gwadabawa Federal Constituency and Nigeria in general,” he said.

The house mandated the Committee on Telecommunications to engage both the NCC and Mobile Operators on measure that needed to be taken particularly on security.