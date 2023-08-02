ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Reps task CBN on access to ₦250bn gas expansion fund

News Agency Of Nigeria

Responding, the Programmes Manager, CBN, Clement Osawi, acknowledged that the bank had an intervention fund called Oil and Gas Stabilisation Fund.

House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]
House of Representatives members during plenary session. [ThisDay]

Recommended articles

Rep. Benson Babajimi, the Chairman of the ad hoc committee on petrol price hike said this on Wednesday, when CBN officials appeared before the committee.

Babajimi said that the removal of the bottlenecks would cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy on Nigerians.

“My point is that you oversight the commercial banks, you have the right and powers to remove bottlenecks.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The information we are giving to you is that you go back and see how you can make the process seamless,” he said.

Responding, the Programmes Manager, CBN, Clement Osawi, acknowledged that the bank had an intervention fund called Oil and Gas Stabilisation Fund.

He said that as a matter of procedure, most CBN interventions went through commercial banks to qualified beneficiaries.

Osawi said that the commercial banks had the responsibility to do the due diligence and feasibility studies on beneficiaries.

“From what you are saying, it is like a new venture where it is very difficult to assess the capacity of the person requesting for the funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the likelihood of them having access to large sums is very difficult; it is easier to give CBN funds to establishments with clear track records otherwise, CBN will be accused of just giving someone who is not doing anything with funds.

“For IPMAN to have mentioned it, they were informed that the facility exists; CBN can announce that there is a facility and ask commercial banks to send those qualified beneficiaries.

“You can stay for two years, they won’t send one; this is because having drafted the criteria, the commercial bank will tell you, we have checked this customer, we have checked the other customer, it is not okay,” he said.

Osawi, however, said that he would carry the message of the committee to the management of the apex bank for further actions.

Osawi blamed the current hike in petrol price on exchange rate and other factors playing out in the global oil market.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Labour leaders meet Tinubu, to make decision on subsidy protest Thursday

Labour leaders meet Tinubu, to make decision on subsidy protest Thursday

Abia govt to challenge court order stopping Ikpeazu’s probe

Abia govt to challenge court order stopping Ikpeazu’s probe

Passenger arrested for stealing ₦1m onboard Air Peace flight

Passenger arrested for stealing ₦1m onboard Air Peace flight

Palliatives don’t solve problems, Gov Mbah tells labour

Palliatives don’t solve problems, Gov Mbah tells labour

69 repentant hoodlums stun police in Kano State, surrender arms

69 repentant hoodlums stun police in Kano State, surrender arms

Reps task CBN on access to ₦250bn gas expansion fund

Reps task CBN on access to ₦250bn gas expansion fund

Boy whose father drowned trying to save him in Norway dies

Boy whose father drowned trying to save him in Norway dies

Alake wants social media regulations strengthened

Alake wants social media regulations strengthened

Zamfara ₦20bn Security Fund to tackle banditry, kidnapping – Gov Lawal

Zamfara ₦20bn Security Fund to tackle banditry, kidnapping – Gov Lawal

Pulse Sports

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Josh Maja: Super Eagles star gets another chance in England

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp begs FIFA to intervene in Saudi Arabia problem

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares photo of daughter wearing Liverpool jersey

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo in tears after accidentally breaking opponent's leg with horror tackle

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

Lionel Messi reveals the only footballer that understands him perfectly

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

BREAKING: Wike, El-Rufai make the cut as Tinubu nominates 28 as ministers

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

7 big omissions from Tinubu's ministerial list; will they be second time lucky?

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike. [Premium Times]

Senate moves to stop NLC from embarking on strike

VP Kamala Harris speaks with Tinubu on US, Nigeria ties

US VP Kamala Harris calls Tinubu, backs subsidy removal, other decisions