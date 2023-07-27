Reps summon DG Budget Office, HoS, CSC Chairman over job racketeering

Others invited included the Director General of Budget Office and the Chairman, Civil Service Commission (CSC) over mismanagement of personnel recruitment, and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The probe also extended to tertiary institutions of Federal Government.

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, issued the summon during the investigative hearing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gagdi assured that no stone would be left unturned in dealing with the problem of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering and the mismanagement of the IPPIS.