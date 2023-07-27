ADVERTISEMENT
Reps summon DG Budget Office, HoS, CSC Chairman over job racketeering

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, issued the summon during the investigative hearing in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Yusuf Gagdi, member representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau. [Facebook/Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi]
Others invited included the Director General of Budget Office and the Chairman, Civil Service Commission (CSC) over mismanagement of personnel recruitment, and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The probe also extended to tertiary institutions of Federal Government.

Gagdi assured that no stone would be left unturned in dealing with the problem of personnel recruitment, employment racketeering and the mismanagement of the IPPIS.

He also assured that the committee would do a comprehensive job, adding that anyone found culpable will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Reps summon DG Budget Office, HoS, CSC Chairman over job racketeering

