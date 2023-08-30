Reps summon CEOs of Insurance companies over unremitted ₦‎267bn workers’ NHF

The House of Representatives Ad hoc committee investigating non-remittance to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and utilisation of the funds from 2011 has summoned concerned Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of insurance companies.

This is to explain the reason for over ₦267 billion unremitted workers investment in NHF only for the year 2019. Rep. Dachung Bagos, the Chairman of the committee issued the summon following their failure to appear before the committee in Abuja on Tuesday to explain the unremitted fund.

He said the insurance companies should come and explain why they are still owing over ₦267 billion of workers investment to NHF in 2019.

He said the National Insurance Commission (NICON) must show proof of insurance companies who were in default of remitting workers investment to Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

He said the insurance companies should come along with all the amount they had remitted to FMBN, adding that they should also provide evidence of sanctions to those who had defaulted. According to him, in 2019 alone 54 insurance companies have not remitted ₦267 billion.

“They need to tell us where the money is. This figure does not include 2020 to 2023.

“We have the law but we are not working with the law rather we complain on a daily basis, ” he said.

Dachung said the 10th House of Representatives will address the issue, adding that all the concerned CEOs must appear by Sept. 5. Contributing, Rep. Kama Nkemkanma (LP-Ebonyi), a member of the committee said: “what we are talking about here involves billions of unremitted money, I will want us to be more serious.

He called on the CEOs of insurance companies to appear rather than sending their subordinates, saying that there was the need to get to the bottom of the problem.